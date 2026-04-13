Tea farmers, enterprises busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves across China

Xinhua) 15:33, April 13, 2026

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Changling Village of Zigui County, Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 12, 2026. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows farmers working at a tea garden in Beihu Village of Moganshan Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows the scenery of a tea garden in Hengxi Town of Xianju County, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows staff working in a tea garden in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Hengxi Town of Xianju County, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 12, 2026. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A tea farmer picks tea buds from an ancient tea tree in Chashu Village of Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on April 11, 2026. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Luo Chuan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows farmers collecting tea leaves at Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)