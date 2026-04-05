Tea industry, rural tourism promote cross-provincial coordinated development in SW China

Xinhua) 11:09, April 05, 2026

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Baofeng Town, Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. Baofeng Town in Chongqing has vigorously developed its tea industry by leveraging local advantages in recent years, establishing tea gardens that stretch across the town and into the neighboring Pilu Town in Sichuan Province. It has also promoted rural tourism to boost employment and income for villagers. The two towns have become a model for cross-provincial coordinated development. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Baofeng Town, Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. Baofeng Town in Chongqing has vigorously developed its tea industry by leveraging local advantages in recent years, establishing tea gardens that stretch across the town and into the neighboring Pilu Town in Sichuan Province. It has also promoted rural tourism to boost employment and income for villagers. The two towns have become a model for cross-provincial coordinated development. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Baofeng Town, Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. Baofeng Town in Chongqing has vigorously developed its tea industry by leveraging local advantages in recent years, establishing tea gardens that stretch across the town and into the neighboring Pilu Town in Sichuan Province. It has also promoted rural tourism to boost employment and income for villagers. The two towns have become a model for cross-provincial coordinated development. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Baofeng Town, Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. Baofeng Town in Chongqing has vigorously developed its tea industry by leveraging local advantages in recent years, establishing tea gardens that stretch across the town and into the neighboring Pilu Town in Sichuan Province. It has also promoted rural tourism to boost employment and income for villagers. The two towns have become a model for cross-provincial coordinated development. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A worker processes tea leaves at a tea factory in Baofeng Town, Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. Baofeng Town in Chongqing has vigorously developed its tea industry by leveraging local advantages in recent years, establishing tea gardens that stretch across the town and into the neighboring Pilu Town in Sichuan Province. It has also promoted rural tourism to boost employment and income for villagers. The two towns have become a model for cross-provincial coordinated development. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)