China sees solid rise in cross-border travel in Q1, with foreign national trips surging

Xinhua) 09:25, April 11, 2026

Mexican tourists and their tour guide (1st L) pose for photos at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China recorded steady growth in cross-border entries and exits in the first quarter of 2026, with trips by foreign nationals surging amid measures aimed at facilitating inbound travel.

Border authorities handled 185 million cross-border trips from January to March, up 13.5 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration announced on Friday.

During this period, foreign nationals made 21.33 million border crossings, up 22.3 percent year on year. Visa-free entries for foreign nationals reached 8.32 million, making up 77.9 percent of all inbound foreign trips, up 29.3 percent year on year.

Mainland residents took 91.66 million cross-border trips, an increase of 14.2 percent year on year. Residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan made 72.49 million crossings, up 10.3 percent from the same period last year.

This growth shows that authorities are continuing to relax entry policies and make travel more convenient for visitors.

In Xiamen, a coastal city in eastern Fujian province, streamlined customs procedures have helped speed up the arrival process for travelers. "It's very convenient to come to China," said Kate, an Australian tourist traveling with her family. "After submitting our entry information online, we cleared customs quickly. China is open and welcoming."

Meanwhile, in Hainan, a tropical island province and free trade hub, expanded visa-free policies now cover passport holders from 86 countries.

"The number of inbound and outbound tourists has gone up significantly since the launch of island-wide special customs operations. Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and other countries are major sources of foreign visitors," said Rao Jun, a border inspection officer.

In 2025, China received more than 150 million inbound tourist visits, up over 17 percent year on year, with inbound travelers spending more than 130 billion U.S. dollars, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Visa-free entries by foreign nationals surpassed 30 million.

By February this year, China had expanded its unilateral visa-free access to citizens of 50 countries.

Better infrastructure and services are also encouraging foreign visitors to stay longer and engage more deeply with the country. High-speed rail trips, drone light shows and traditional Chinese medicine massages are among the most popular activities for foreign tourists.

Building on this momentum, authorities rolled out measures in March to further boost inbound tourist spending, including refining transit visa-free arrangements and enhancing departure tax refund services. Efforts are also being made to make payment more accessible and strengthen foreign-language services at key venues.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)