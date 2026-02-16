Russian travel to China spikes 33.6 pct amid tourism boom in 2025

Xinhua) 13:30, February 16, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of outbound trips by Russian tourists increased 16 percent in 2025, with trips to China climbing 33.6 percent, Russian Gazette reported Sunday, citing the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

Experts attribute this surge in trips to China to the removal of visa requirements, expanded flight options, and new charter services.

A significant portion of the growth came from residents of Russia's Far East, particularly those living in border regions, according to the report.

