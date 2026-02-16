Home>>
Russian travel to China spikes 33.6 pct amid tourism boom in 2025
(Xinhua) 13:30, February 16, 2026
MOSCOW, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of outbound trips by Russian tourists increased 16 percent in 2025, with trips to China climbing 33.6 percent, Russian Gazette reported Sunday, citing the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.
Experts attribute this surge in trips to China to the removal of visa requirements, expanded flight options, and new charter services.
A significant portion of the growth came from residents of Russia's Far East, particularly those living in border regions, according to the report.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Record-long Spring Festival holiday fuels China travel surge
- China’s 2026 Spring Festival travel rush begins, the 1st train from Beijing rolls out amid festive cheer and family reunion expectations
- Nation gears up for Spring Festival rush
- View of Yellow River after snowfall in NW China
- China's economy kicks off 2026 with robust momentum
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.