View of Yellow River after snowfall in NW China

Xinhua) 11:25, January 03, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Yellow River after snowfall in Qingtongxia, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Yellow River after snowfall in Qingtongxia, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Yellow River after snowfall in Qingtongxia, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Yellow River after snowfall in Qingtongxia, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Yellow River after snowfall in Qingtongxia, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Yellow River after snowfall in Qingtongxia, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)