New Year travel stretches from ski resorts to tropical islands

Xinhua) 09:23, January 03, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 10, 2024 shows a hot spring hotel and a ski resort in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

SHENYANG/HAIKOU, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- This New Year holiday sees Chinese travelers heading to diverse winter destinations, seeking everything from northeastern ice and snow to southern sunshine and tropical beaches.

In Benxi Manchu Autonomous County, Liaoning Province, the Yunshan Ski Resort awakens for peak season of winter sports. Across its six winding runs, the snow lies thick and compact, offering ideal skiing conditions. After several runs on the advanced slope, tourist Lin Ruyu removed her gear to rest. "I've been skiing for four or five years. Today I did three or four runs on the most difficult slope -- it was truly exhilarating."

Another attraction that drew her and five friends and family members to drive over 1,000 kilometers was the hot springs. Minutes from the ski resort, the Huaximu tourist complex offers a moment of relaxation. Its name, meaning "bathing in spring with flowers," captures the serene ambiance. Steam drifts above the outdoor pools as snow gathers along their edges.

According to Xue Meng, a manager at the complex, the hot spring water comes from natural underground sources, maintaining a high, stable temperature year-round. The site also features milk baths, red wine baths, coffee baths and herbal pools to cater to various preferences.

To meet growing tourist demand, the ski resort and hot spring now offer a combined package. A shuttle takes visitors directly from the slopes to the pools. "Just fifteen minutes in the hot water can ease skiing fatigue," Xue explained.

This combination is particularly popular with families, noted Chen Bin, a manager at the ski resort. "More families are joining together," he said, adding that seniors often prefer the hot springs, while adults and children spend more time skiing.

From snow slopes to hot springs, this blend of harsh climate and thermal comfort is becoming a hallmark of winter tourism in northeast China. While northeast China grows its winter sports economy, several thousand kilometers south in the tropical latitudes, local tourism is expanding ecological experiences built around marine and island scenery.

Tourists pose for photos at a scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 1, 2026. (Photo by Li Xueshi/Xinhua)

Off the southeastern coast of Hainan in south China, Boundary Island Tourist Attraction, located around 18 degrees north latitude, has become a favored escape for those seeking an oceanic and sunny winter.

The waters around Boundary Island Tourist Attraction remain clear in winter, providing excellent conditions for diving and snorkeling. Near the surface, coral reefs and tropical fish create a vibrant scene, enhanced by shipwrecks and submerged sculptures.

Yu Shiyu, from Changsha City in central China's Hunan Province, chose Hainan for a winter family trip. "I wanted to use the leisure time in winter to show my child the sea," she said. On the island, they enjoyed interactive experiences with rays and other marine life.

She found her stay in Hainan both pleasant and affordable, noting the hospitality of locals. "The locals are very welcoming. Even taxi drivers spontaneously recommend where to eat or which activities suit children," she added.

The development of the Hainan Free Trade Port has drawn growing attention to the island, prompting sites to enrich offerings for both youth and families through outdoor activities and marine ecosystem education, according to Tu Mingyan, director for tourism planning of Boundary Island Tourist Attraction of Hainan.

Younger visitors are also drawn to adventurous experiences. Wang Guangshun, a tourist in Hainan, recently tried the via ferrata along Boundary Island's seaside cliffs, a climbing route equipped with steel cables, iron rungs and ladders fixed to rock surfaces.

"I'd seen videos on social media, but the real scenery is even more impressive. Hanging above the sea, you get an unobstructed view of the vast ocean," Wang said.

From the snowy peaks of the northeast to the tropical shores of the south, Chinese travelers are actively shaping a new map of winter tourism. Behind the variety in travel choices lies a broader effort: local tourism industries are actively transforming unique regional resources into distinctive experiences. This drive to upgrade and diversify offerings aims to meet the growing public demand for high-quality holidays, reflecting the vast potential of China's domestic tourism market.

China has specified the goal and measures to develop a broader range of high-grade tourism products and improve the quality of tourism services, aiming to boost the country's tourism sector, according to the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for National Economic and Social Development.

