China to advance facilitation measures for foreign visitors: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:51, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to advance various facilitation measures for international visitors, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

The National Immigration Administration revealed on Thursday that foreign nationals had made 7.246 million visits to China in the third quarter of 2025 under visa-free policies -- marking a 48.3 percent year-on-year increase.

Foreign friends are now able to experience the lives of Chinese people up close, appreciate stunning natural scenery, and feel the pulse of everyday life in China, thereby getting to see the true, multi-dimensional and progressing China, Lin said at a regular news briefing in response to a related question.

He added that a growing number of visitors are able to have a deeper understanding of China because of the country's unwavering push in pursuit of high-level opening up.

China will continue to advance various facilitation measures and improve services in a bid to welcome more international travelers to China, Lin said.

