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Namibian minister of int'l relations, trade to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:59, April 10, 2026
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi will pay an official visit to China from April 11 to 18, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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