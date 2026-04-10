Namibian minister of int'l relations, trade to visit China

Xinhua) 15:59, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi will pay an official visit to China from April 11 to 18, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)