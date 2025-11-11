China-aided freeway officially opens in Namibia, boosting regional connectivity

Xinhua) 10:43, November 11, 2025

Veikko Nekundi (L), Namibia's Minister of Works and Transport, and Zhao Weiping, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Chinese-aided Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway in Windhoek, Namibia, Nov. 10, 2025. Namibia officially inaugurated the Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway on Monday in the capital, Windhoek, marking the completion of a landmark infrastructure project set to transform regional transport and boost economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Jing)

WINDHOEK, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Namibia officially inaugurated the Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway on Monday in the capital, Windhoek, marking the completion of a landmark infrastructure project set to transform regional transport and boost economic development.

The Namibian government funded the first and second phases of the project in 2016 and 2020, while the Chinese firm Zhong Mei Engineering Group constructed the third phase in 2021, supported by a Chinese government grant of 447 million yuan (about 62.8 million U.S. dollars).

The China-aided project, a 21.3-km four-lane dual carriageway known as Phase 2B of the three-phase program, was officially handed over following the signing of completion certificates.

With the new freeway now open, travel time between downtown Windhoek and Hosea Kutako International Airport has been cut from about 50 minutes to just over 20 minutes, greatly improving transport efficiency and easing congestion in the capital.

In his keynote address, Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi hailed the project as a milestone in Namibia's national development and community upliftment.

"The freeway is a vital corridor linking our capital city to the main gateway of our nation, Hosea Kutako International Airport, and improves access to strategic hubs such as Walvis Bay Port," he said, noting the project forms an integral part of Namibia's regional trunk routes development program, promoting inter-regional trade.

Nekundi emphasized that the road stands as a testament to Namibia's commitment to ensuring safety across its national road network and highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced partnership between international and local ventures.

"It is for this reason that the Namibian government has consistently advocated for viable joint ventures between local and foreign contractors. Infrastructure must not only connect places, it must also uplift people," he said, noting that it is a win-win situation.

During construction, the project employed about 850 Namibians and engaged 54 local subcontractors, contributing to skills development and job creation.

Conrad Lutombi, chief executive officer of the Roads Authority, which manages Namibia's national road network, commended China for its continued support, saying, "It demonstrates China's commitment to Africa's infrastructure transformation and indeed, it demonstrates all-weather friendship."

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping described the highway as a "vivid testament to China-Namibia friendship."

"This wide and smooth road not only carries the Namibian people's aspiration for a better life but also unblocks the key link for regional connectivity, laying a solid foundation for the construction of the Kalahari transport corridor of the Southern African Development Community," he said.

Officials also noted that the new freeway forms part of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation framework, and Namibia's Harambee Prosperity Plan.

A vehicle runs under an overpass bearing the "China Aid" sign on the Chinese-aided Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway near Windhoek, capital of Namibia, Nov. 10, 2025. Namibia officially inaugurated the Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway on Monday in the capital, Windhoek, marking the completion of a landmark infrastructure project set to transform regional transport and boost economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Jing)

Drone photo taken on May 25, 2025 shows the Chinese-aided Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway, a 21.3-kilometer four-lane dual carriageway linking downtown Windhoek and Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia. Namibia officially inaugurated the Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway on Monday in the capital, Windhoek, marking the completion of a landmark infrastructure project set to transform regional transport and boost economic development. (Zhong Mei Engineering Group/Handout via Xinhua)

Veikko Nekundi, Namibia's Minister of Works and Transport, delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of the Chinese-aided Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway in Windhoek, Namibia, Nov. 10, 2025. Namibia officially inaugurated the Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway on Monday in the capital, Windhoek, marking the completion of a landmark infrastructure project set to transform regional transport and boost economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)