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China records 13.5-pct growth in cross-border trips in Q1
(Xinhua) 13:53, April 10, 2026
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese border authorities handled 185 million entries and exits in the first quarter of 2026, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, officials said on Friday.
Mainland residents made a total of 91.66 million cross-border trips, a 14.2 percent increase year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration.
Foreign nationals made 21.33 million border crossings in the first three months, up 22.3 percent year on year. Visa-free entries accounted for 77.9 percent of the total made by foreign nationals.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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