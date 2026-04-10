China records 13.5-pct growth in cross-border trips in Q1

Xinhua) 13:53, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese border authorities handled 185 million entries and exits in the first quarter of 2026, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, officials said on Friday.

Mainland residents made a total of 91.66 million cross-border trips, a 14.2 percent increase year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Foreign nationals made 21.33 million border crossings in the first three months, up 22.3 percent year on year. Visa-free entries accounted for 77.9 percent of the total made by foreign nationals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)