Tourism boosts spring economy during Qingming Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:53, April 07, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows people viewing cherry blossoms along the moat during the Qingming Festival holiday in Changshu City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows tourists viewing cherry blossoms during the Qingming Festival holiday in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People visit a museum during the Qingming Festival holiday in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 6, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows people watching an Ao Fish lantern parade at a scenic area during the Qingming Festival holiday in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows fishing lovers participating in a fishing competition during the Qingming Festival holiday in Sihong County of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

Tourists take boat rides at Nanhu Scenic Area during the Qingming Festival holiday in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows tourists viewing cherry blossoms at a scenic spot during the Qingming Festival holiday in Nantong City of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a night fair in a commercial street during the Qingming Festival holiday in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows tourists viewing flowers at a scenic area during the Qingming Festival holiday in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2026 shows tourists enjoying leisure activities on a beach during the Qingming Festival holiday in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)