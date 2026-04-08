China records 135 mln domestic tourist trips during Qingming Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:16, April 08, 2026

Tourists visit the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 5, 2026. China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6 percent to nearly 61.37 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Tourists take bamboo rafts to enjoy the view on a river in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, on April 4, 2026. China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6 percent to nearly 61.37 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Tourists take a selfie while visiting the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, on April 6, 2026. China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6 percent to nearly 61.37 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday. (Photo by Chen Wenwu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Hanyuan Stele Forest cultural garden in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, on April 5, 2026. China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6 percent to nearly 61.37 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 5, 2026. China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6 percent to nearly 61.37 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists experience kayaking on a lake at Tianfu New Area of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on April 4, 2026. China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6 percent to nearly 61.37 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit an ancient city in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province, on April 5, 2026. China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6 percent to nearly 61.37 billion yuan (8.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)