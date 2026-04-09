Spanish footwear firm embraces digital transformation in China

Xinhua) 14:27, April 09, 2026

NANCHANG, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Inside the bustling workshop of Nanchang Spuma Shoe Material Co., Ltd. in east China's Jiangxi Province, General Manager Xiao Junliang gestured toward a large screen displaying real-time production metrics.

"We used to rely on experience. Now we rely on data," said Xiao, a 17-year industry veteran. His words underscore a two-year digital transformation that has redefined the company from a traditional manufacturer into a smart production firm, fueled by China's nationwide digitalization drive.

Founded in 2007 with investment from a Spanish enterprise, Nanchang Spuma specializes in shoe materials. Yet, for years, it grappled with the inefficiencies of traditional production models.

"Previously, our Spanish headquarters had to rely on phone calls to track production, which was prone to delays and inaccuracies during peak seasons," Xiao said. On-site equipment inspections were equally problematic, relying on workers' subjective assessments.

"We often detected machine failures only after production started, causing delays and higher maintenance costs," he noted.

The turning point came in 2024. Leveraging China's rapid 5G development, the company invested 1.2 million yuan (about 174,723 U.S. dollars) in digital upgrades in 2024 and 2025, with half of the investment funded by local government subsidies.

The most visible change has been streamlined cross-ocean operations. Through a digital system, European headquarters personnel can now place orders, monitor production progress and check equipment status in real time. This has not only strengthened ties with the European parent company, but also earned recognition from European partners for the smart capabilities of "Made in China" products.

On the factory floor, sensors installed on each machine collect real-time operational data. Any abnormality triggers an instant alarm on workshop screens, enabling prompt worker intervention.

"Previously, we only reacted after a machine jammed or produced defective goods," Xiao explained. "Now, early warnings and timely maintenance have drastically reduced downtime and material waste."

The system even enforces a mandatory one-minute pre-production equipment check, combined with maintenance reports, to optimize upkeep schedules and prevent failures.

Digitalization has also elevated safety standards. An intelligent safety platform uses AI cameras to monitor the workshop around the clock, issuing voice alerts for hazards or non-compliant operations. This proactive approach has created a safer working environment for employees.

The transformation has permeated every aspect of operations, from production to finance and safety management, replacing the old "experience-and-labor-intensive" model. By 2025, the company's annual output value had expanded to approximately 34 million yuan, up from 24 million yuan before the digital pivot.

Looking ahead, Xiao is ambitious. "Next, we'll leverage supportive policies to advance our digitalization even further," he said, adding that the company plans to deploy unmanned equipment to further enhance production intelligence.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)