Serbian products target China market at Belgrade event

Xinhua) 11:15, April 08, 2026

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarovic speaks during an event titled "Serbian Specialty Products to Shandong" at the Belgrade Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 7, 2026. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Bottles of raspberry brandy, rows of local wines and jars of honey lined the exhibition tables as Serbian producers presented their specialty products to Chinese partners at an event in the Belgrade Chinese Cultural Center on Monday.

The event, titled "Serbian Specialty Products to Shandong," brought together officials and business representatives from both countries, intending to promote Serbian food and agricultural products in China, particularly in east China's Shandong Province.

Addressing the gathering, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarovic, said the event showcased the tangible results of ongoing cooperation with China, including prior discussions and early-stage agreements with companies. She noted that the gathering provides a platform to encourage broader participation from businesses seeking to enter the Chinese market.

"Serbia and China maintain a stable and reliable partnership, providing a solid foundation for trade and market cooperation," Mesarovic said. "With continued collaboration, opportunities for supply, market access and investment will expand. The Serbian government will continue to support these initiatives with policy guidance and resources, ensuring projects advance smoothly."

At the event, agreements were signed between Chinese and Serbian firms, covering agricultural and food exports and the development of distribution channels. Producers offered tastings and demonstrations around the signing area, highlighting the quality and uniqueness of Serbian goods, from fruit-based spirits to honey and confectionery.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarovic (1st L) and Shandong High-Speed Group (SDHS) Chairman Wang Qifeng (2nd R) learn about Serbian specialty juice products during an event titled "Serbian Specialty Products to Shandong" at the Belgrade Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 7, 2026. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows a scene during an event titled "Serbian Specialty Products to Shandong" at the Belgrade Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)