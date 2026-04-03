China to set up framework for corporate credit evaluation

Xinhua) 11:18, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China will establish an institutional framework for the comprehensive evaluation of corporate credit status, according to a document recently released by the General Office of the State Council.

The framework will strengthen the fundamental role of public credit evaluation while promoting its integration with market assessment, thereby facilitating financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, it said.

Unified rules will be established for public credit evaluation, together with standardized channels for publishing evaluation results. The document also called for stronger coordination mechanisms and improved management of credit evaluations across industries.

The document urged local authorities and relevant departments to enhance data sharing, streamline evaluation procedures and create a level playing field for market competition, so as to help build a unified national market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)