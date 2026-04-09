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China sets up bureau for overseas state-owned assets
(Xinhua) 09:42, April 09, 2026
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council has established a bureau for overseas state-owned assets, the commission said on Wednesday.
The new bureau will guide enterprises under its supervision in their international operations and help them optimize the layout and adjust the structure of their overseas assets, the SASAC said.
The bureau's responsibilities also include overseeing overseas assets of these enterprises, strengthening risk prevention and mitigation related to overseas investment and operations, and handling overseas emergencies and crisis situations, the SASAC said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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