China's central SOEs invest 1.1 trln yuan in Xinjiang during 14th Five-Year Plan period

Xinhua) 09:59, March 14, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) invested a total of 1.1 trillion yuan (about 159 billion U.S. dollars) in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), official data showed Friday.

Over the five years, central SOEs generated 6.2 trillion yuan in operating revenue in the region, according to a meeting on central SOEs' industrial support for Xinjiang held in Beijing on Friday.

In 2025 alone, central SOEs completed 265.7 billion yuan of investment and created 107,000 new jobs in the region.

Zhang Yuzhuo, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, said at the meeting that central SOEs should strengthen support for Xinjiang's industrial development, advance the implementation of signed projects, and promote the building of a modern industrial system in the region.

Efforts should also focus on boosting the cultural tourism sector and distinctive agriculture and animal husbandry, and facilitating high-quality development of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Zhang said.

Central SOEs will further expand investment in Xinjiang in 2026 and accelerate the implementation of a number of major projects, according to the meeting.

During the meeting, 18 central SOEs signed letters of intent for 92 projects in Xinjiang, spanning sectors including energy, mineral resources, computing power and equipment manufacturing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)