China's SOEs see healthy growth in 2021-2025 period

Xinhua) 14:07, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have seen improved performance, bolstering the sustained, healthy development of the economy and society.

From 2021 to 2025, the total assets of SOEs under the state assets supervision system increased to 387 trillion yuan (about 55.22 trillion U.S. dollars), registering an average annual increase of 10.5 percent, according to a recent national conference of local state asset regulators.

In the first 11 months of 2025, locally supervised SOEs posted value-added output of 6.9 trillion yuan and completed fixed-asset investments totaling 5.3 trillion yuan, thereby supporting economic stability and public welfare.

"The performance and returns of China's SOEs have a direct bearing on the level and quality of the country's economic and social development," said Zhang Yuzhuo, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, at the conference.

