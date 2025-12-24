China's central SOEs report stable growth in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 13:54, December 24, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) directly administered by the central government reported steady growth in the first 11 months of 2025, with intensified efforts in innovation, official data showed.

The central SOEs reported combined added value of 9.5 trillion yuan (about 1.35 trillion U.S. dollars) during the 11-month period, up 1.4 percent year on year, according to a meeting of heads of central SOEs which concluded Tuesday.

Excluding real estate, their fixed-asset investment rose 0.7 percent year on year to 3.3 trillion yuan. Research and development spending maintained strong momentum, totaling 890.16 billion yuan with an R&D intensity of 2.62 percent.

Over the past five years spanning the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), central SOEs have invested more than 5 trillion yuan cumulatively in R&D. Their investment in emerging industries grew at an average annual rate of over 20 percent, while the number of scientific and technological personnel increased by nearly 50 percent during the period.

"Looking back at the past five years, we have navigated exceptionally complex circumstances and undertaken particularly demanding tasks. The achievements we have made are hard-won and extraordinary," said Zhang Yuzhuo, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

