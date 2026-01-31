Home>>
China's SOEs register 0.5 pct revenue growth in 2025
(Xinhua) 10:53, January 31, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned and state-controlled enterprises (SOEs) recorded revenue growth in 2025, data from the Ministry of Finance showed Friday.
Revenues hit 84.89 trillion yuan (about 12.18 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, up 0.5 percent year on year, according to the data.
Profits of these companies fell 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.04 trillion yuan.
In 2025, the SOEs paid 5.88 trillion yuan in taxes and fees, up 0.4 percent year on year.
The asset-liability ratio of SOEs stood at 65.1 percent at the end of last December, up 0.4 percentage points from a year earlier, the ministry said.
