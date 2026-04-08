‪Meet Now | Zhao Xintong: Always make the most logical choices in Snooker

(People's Daily App) 14:05, April 08, 2026

China's reigning world titleholder Zhao Xintong thrashed World No. 1 Judd Trump of England 10-3 to claim his first World Snooker Tour Championship title in Sunday's final in Manchester, becoming the first man to win all three events in the Players Series in the same season.‬ As the first Asian player to win the World Snooker Championship with a victory over three-time winner Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre‬ in 2025, Zhao was once hailed as a genius, but also fell into a trough. His friendship with snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan is touching and his love for snooker never lets him give up. How did he become a legendary figure in the Chinese snooker world? Check out this episode of Meet Now.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)