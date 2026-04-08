Meet Now | Zhao Xintong: Always make the most logical choices in Snooker
(People's Daily App) 14:05, April 08, 2026
China's reigning world titleholder Zhao Xintong thrashed World No. 1 Judd Trump of England 10-3 to claim his first World Snooker Tour Championship title in Sunday's final in Manchester, becoming the first man to win all three events in the Players Series in the same season. As the first Asian player to win the World Snooker Championship with a victory over three-time winner Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre in 2025, Zhao was once hailed as a genius, but also fell into a trough. His friendship with snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan is touching and his love for snooker never lets him give up. How did he become a legendary figure in the Chinese snooker world? Check out this episode of Meet Now.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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