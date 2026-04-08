Xi congratulates To Lam on election as president of Vietnam

Xinhua) 08:01, April 08, 2026

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended on Tuesday congratulations to To Lam on his election as president of Vietnam.

Noting that China and Vietnam are a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Xi said that in recent years, under the joint guidance and promotion of the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, China-Vietnam relations have achieved leapfrog development, and the comprehensive strategic cooperation has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Since the beginning of this year, the two sides have maintained high-level strategic communication and continuously advanced all-round mutually beneficial cooperation, fully demonstrating the profound friendship of "comrades plus brothers," he said.

Xi stressed that, in the face of accelerating changes unseen in a century, stronger unity and coordination between China and Vietnam serve the common interests of both parties and countries.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries, and stands ready to work with To Lam to advance development and national rejuvenation, promote steady progress in the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, continuously strengthen respective socialist causes, and better benefit the two peoples, so as to inject greater stability and positive energy into the region and the wider world.

Also on Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Le Minh Hung on his election as prime minister of Vietnam.

Li said that he stands ready to work with Le Minh Hung to take the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries as the fundamental guidance, accelerate the building of a mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation framework, and make positive contributions to advancing the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)