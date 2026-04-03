Xi leads by example in tree planting
(People's Daily App) 16:46, April 03, 2026
President Xi Jinping has joined a voluntary tree-planting activity in Beijing every spring since 2013, rain or shine.
(Produced by Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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