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Xi's key remarks during tree-planting activity in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 16:57, April 02, 2026
President Xi Jinping took part in a voluntary tree-planting activity in Beijing on Monday, March 30. Here are highlights from Xi's remarks during the activity.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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