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Portuguese parliament speaker to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:41, April 05, 2026
At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, speaker of the Portuguese Parliament Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco will lead a delegation to visit China from April 7 to 11.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
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