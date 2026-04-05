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Portuguese parliament speaker to visit China

(Xinhua) 13:41, April 05, 2026

At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, speaker of the Portuguese Parliament Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco will lead a delegation to visit China from April 7 to 11. 

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)

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