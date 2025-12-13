Senior Chinese legislator meets Portugal's PSD delegation

Xinhua) 10:54, December 13, 2025

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with a delegation from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of Portugal led by Hugo Soares, the secretary-general and the parliamentary leader of the party, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of Portugal led by Hugo Soares, the secretary-general and the parliamentary leader of the party, in Beijing on Friday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Portugal has been continuously deepened.

China is ready to strengthen exchanges between political parties and legislative bodies of the two countries, promote cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and contribute to the sound and stable development of China-Portugal and China-EU relations, he added.

Li also briefed the delegation on the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Soares said that Portugal firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two countries through inter-party channels.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with a delegation from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of Portugal led by Hugo Soares, the secretary-general and the parliamentary leader of the party, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)