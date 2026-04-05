China's "Linghang" shield tunneling machine completes 11.18-km underwater section of Yangtze tunnel
This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a view of the shield tunneling machine "Linghang" at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel under China's Yangtze River. China's domestically developed high-speed-rail shield tunneling machine "Linghang" has successfully completed the construction of the 11.18-kilometer underwater section of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel.
The tunnel linking Shanghai's Chongming District and Taicang City in east China's Jiangsu Province runs 14.25 km in total. Once operational, it will allow high-speed trains to pass beneath the Yangtze without reducing speed. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A technician maintains an unmanned vehicle transporting materials at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel under China's Yangtze River, April 2, 2026. China's domestically developed high-speed-rail shield tunneling machine "Linghang" has successfully completed the construction of the 11.18-kilometer underwater section of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel.
The tunnel linking Shanghai's Chongming District and Taicang City in east China's Jiangsu Province runs 14.25 km in total. Once operational, it will allow high-speed trains to pass beneath the Yangtze without reducing speed. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a view of the shield tunneling machine "Linghang" at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel under China's Yangtze River. China's domestically developed high-speed-rail shield tunneling machine "Linghang" has successfully completed the construction of the 11.18-kilometer underwater section of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel.
The tunnel linking Shanghai's Chongming District and Taicang City in east China's Jiangsu Province runs 14.25 km in total. Once operational, it will allow high-speed trains to pass beneath the Yangtze without reducing speed. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A technician monitors the operation of the shield tunneling machine "Linghang" at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel under China's Yangtze River, April 2, 2026. China's domestically developed high-speed-rail shield tunneling machine "Linghang" has successfully completed the construction of the 11.18-kilometer underwater section of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel.
The tunnel linking Shanghai's Chongming District and Taicang City in east China's Jiangsu Province runs 14.25 km in total. Once operational, it will allow high-speed trains to pass beneath the Yangtze without reducing speed. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a view of the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel under China's Yangtze River. China's domestically developed high-speed-rail shield tunneling machine "Linghang" has successfully completed the construction of the 11.18-kilometer underwater section of the Chongming-Taicang Yangtze River tunnel.
The tunnel linking Shanghai's Chongming District and Taicang City in east China's Jiangsu Province runs 14.25 km in total. Once operational, it will allow high-speed trains to pass beneath the Yangtze without reducing speed. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
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