Chinese community in Uganda honors fallen Chinese experts in national stadium construction

Xinhua) 11:25, April 05, 2026

The Chinese community in Uganda on Friday commemorated four Chinese experts who lost their lives 30 years ago during the construction of the country's national stadium.

Dressed in dark attire, staff from the Chinese Embassy in Uganda and representatives of Chinese enterprises and institutions laid flowers at a memorial on the northeastern side of Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

Fan Xuecheng, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, said the experts are remembered as a source of inspiration for their spirit of internationalism.

He noted that the national stadium is not only a cradle of Uganda's sports development but also a testament to the shared destiny and joint efforts of China and Uganda.

"Their devotion is embedded in every inch of this soil and has helped forge an enduring monument to China-Uganda friendship. We remember them to carry forward their legacy and write a new chapter of China-Uganda friendship," Fan said.

In 1996, the four Chinese experts -- Hu Yexing, Kong Huiping, Bao Jinping, and Wang Guorui -- died in a traffic accident while working on the China-aided national stadium project.

The commemoration was held one day before China's Qingming Festival, a traditional occasion for honoring the deceased and remembering ancestors.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)