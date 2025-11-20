Chinese doctors donate medical supplies to Ugandan hospital

Xinhua) 09:27, November 20, 2025

KAMPALA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese medical team in Uganda on Wednesday donated an assortment of medicines and equipment to the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in the country's capital city, Kampala.

Tang Min, head of the 25th batch of the Chinese medical team, handed over the donation to Irene Nayiga, the hospital's executive director, during a ceremony attended by officials from the Chinese Embassy in Uganda.

The donation included a high-pressure autoclave, a vital signs monitor, a carbon dioxide cell incubator, and various pharmaceutical supplies.

Tang said the donation shows the deep friendship and long-term cooperation between China and Uganda and carries the unwavering commitment of China to the health and well-being of the Ugandan people.

"These devices will greatly boost the laboratory diagnostic and emergency treatment capabilities of China-Uganda Friendship Hospital and deliver benefits to both the people and the local community," Tang said.

Nayiga hailed the Chinese medical team for their timely donations, saying that the move would bring tangible benefits to patients and communities.

"We want to commend the Chinese team for the timely donation to our hospital, which has always been serving a big community around this area. We want to assure the team that the donations they have given us will be put to proper use and benefit our patients," she said.

Nayiga also commended China for sending medical teams to share knowledge and skills with their Ugandan counterparts as they strive to improve health care.

China has been sending medical teams to Uganda since 1983. The 100-bed China-Uganda Friendship Hospital was built through a partnership between the two countries in 2012.

