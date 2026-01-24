Home>>
Xi congratulates Yoweri Museveni on re-election as president of Uganda
(Xinhua) 15:53, January 24, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Yoweri Museveni on his re-election as president of Uganda.
