CPEC's success serves as testament to unbreakable bond between Pakistan, China: official

Xinhua) 13:34, April 03, 2026

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The successful implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) served as a strong testament to the unbreakable all-weather strategic bond between Pakistan and China, Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said.

The partnership, rooted in trust, is strengthened through cooperation and enhanced by a shared vision of prosperity, said the minister while addressing the Annual Award Ceremony for Outstanding Pakistani and Chinese Staff of CPEC Projects 2026 recently.

The event was held to recognize the exceptional contributions of professionals from both countries working across CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Highlighting the role of CPEC in driving Pakistan's economy, Iqbal said that CPEC has strengthened Pakistan's energy security, infrastructure, and connectivity, while laying the foundations of a modern economic architecture.

"CPEC is now entering the second phase, marking a strategic shift from infrastructure development to industrialization, innovation and inclusive growth," he said, expressing hope that both sides would continue to move forward with firm determination, building the upgraded Version 2.0 of CPEC into a corridor full of hope, innovation, opportunity and prosperity.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that the two countries have had a good start to development since the beginning of the year, with close exchanges at all levels.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, promote the detailed implementation of the action plan for building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future, and accelerate the building of the upgraded Version 2.0 of CPEC, he said.

Usama Shahzad, a representative of the award-winning Pakistani employees and security supervisor of Pak Matiari Lahore Transmission Company, said that Chinese colleagues provide much help to Pakistani employees in their daily work.

"They are like family, cooperating seamlessly. During the second phase of CPEC, Pakistani employees will be able to receive more training opportunities in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence to optimize human resources," Shahzad said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)