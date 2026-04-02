Scenery of riverbanks dotted with blooming flowers in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:23, April 02, 2026

People stroll and have fun along the riverside of the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Pet dogs are pictured under blooming cherry trees near the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows crabapple blossoms at a park in Beijing, capital of China. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People enjoy themselves on the bank of the Bahe River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People cycle on the bank of the Bahe River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy themselves along the riverside of the Liangma River where flowers are in full bloom, in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People enjoy spring time along the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A tourist reads under the blooming cherry trees on the bank of the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A man jogs on the bank of the Bahe River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A girl poses for photos at the Sanlihe Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

People stroll and have fun along the riverside of the Liangma River where flowers are in full bloom, in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2026. Many riverbanks in Beijing are dotted with blooming flowers, attracting numerous citizens and tourists to come for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)