Trump threatens "Cuba is next" following U.S. attacks on Venezuela, Iran

Xinhua) 09:19, March 28, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened "Cuba is next" following U.S. attacks on Venezuela and Iran.

"Cuba is next, by the way, but pretend I didn't say that please. Pretend I didn't say that. Please, please, please media, please disregard that statement. Thank you very much. Cuba's next." Trump said at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Miami, Florida.

The remarks came after the U.S. military raided Venezuela and forcibly seized the oil-rich South American country's president Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3 and launched the ongoing massive joint attacks with Israel on Iran on Feb. 28.

Cuba has been facing a severe economic and energy crisis due to decades of U.S. sanctions. The United Nations says fuel shortage is pushing the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened that Cuba is going to "fall pretty soon," but his administration will focus on Iran "right now."

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)