Trump's envoy confirms White House sent 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan

Xinhua) 13:12, March 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday confirmed that the White House has sent a 15-point plan to Tehran via Pakistan in an attempt to end the war with Iran.

"I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign-policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal. This has been circulated through the Pakistani government, acting as the mediator," Witkoff told Trump at a cabinet meeting at the White House.

The plan has "resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks," said Witkoff.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar confirmed on X that his country is serving as an intermediary, saying the 15-point plan is "being deliberated upon by Iran."

However, at the start of the cabinet meeting, Trump dismissed reports that he was seeking to end the war through diplomacy, saying it was Iran that had moved to restart talks and that it is up to Iran to convince him to stop the strikes.

"They are begging to work out a deal," Trump argued.

"We'll see if they want to do it," said Trump. "In the meantime, we'll just keep blowing them away unimpeded."

A CNN report said Wednesday that the White House is trying to arrange a meeting in Pakistan this weekend to discuss an off-ramp to end the military conflict with Iran.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance may travel to Pakistan for the talks, said the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)