Trump claims Iran has allowed 10 oil vessels through Strait of Hormuz as "present"

Xinhua) 13:14, March 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Iran has allowed 10 "boats of oil" through the Strait of Hormuz, including eight bearing Pakistani flags, touting this as a "present" to the United States amid reported U.S.-Iran "indirect talks."

The development marked proof that Washington had engaged in "very substantial talks" with Iranian negotiators, Trump said at a White House cabinet meeting.

"I guess we're dealing with the right people," Trump added, declining to name who the United States is talking with.

"They said, 'To show you the fact that we're real and solid and we're there, we're going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil,'" Trump said. "They were right and they were real."

Iranians also sent two additional boats "to apologize for something they said," Trump claimed.

The president also suggested that taking over Iran's oil supply is "an option."

"I mean, I wouldn't talk about it, but it's an option," Trump said.

Trump added that the raid and forcible seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3 has helped the United States bring in "billions and billions of dollars."

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that the U.S.-Iran "indirect talks" are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan.

The United States and Israel began large-scale airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)