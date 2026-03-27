China's sci-fi industry total revenue hits 126.1 billion yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 15:21, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The total revenue of China's science fiction industry in 2025 amounted to 126.1 billion yuan (about 18.05 billion U.S. dollars), according to a report released by China Research Institute for Science Popularization on Friday.

The total revenue has exceeded the 100 billion yuan mark for three consecutive years, and the industry is steadily entering a new stage of high-quality development, said the institute at the China Science Fiction Convention 2026 in Beijing.

The report covered five core sectors of the sci-fi industry -- literature, films and TV shows, video games, derivative products and themed tourism -- highlighting the annual development trends and future trajectories of China's sci-fi industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)