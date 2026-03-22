China Science Fiction Convention 2026 to be held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:38, March 22, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Science Fiction Convention 2026 is set to take place in Beijing from March 27 to 29, offering an extensive platform for exploring embodied intelligence, according to Beijing Evening News on Friday.

During the convention, new sci-fi movies such as Missions to the Moon will be released. There will also be eight events, including a sci-fi game industry forum, aimed at showcasing innovative achievements that can drive market growth and transform sci-fi imagination into new quality productive forces.

The scale of China's sci-fi industry has exceeded 100 billion yuan (about 14.5 billion U.S. dollars) for three consecutive years, according to the newspaper.

Sci-fi games have emerged as a pillar of the industry, and the originality of sci-fi derivatives and cultural tourism sectors is becoming increasingly prominent, said Pang Xiaodong, head of China Research Institute for Science Popularization.

"These developments mark that sci-fi is accelerating its expansion beyond books and screens, integrating into public life in diversified forms," Pang was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)