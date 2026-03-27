Chinese envoy voices support for Palestinian cause at UNHRC session

Xinhua) 10:35, March 27, 2026

GENEVA, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese representative has voiced support for the just cause of the Palestinian people at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The UNHRC held a general debate on Tuesday on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories. Jia Guide, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, attended the meeting and elaborated on China's position.

Jia noted that the situation in the Middle East remains turbulent and the suffering of the Palestinian people is alarming. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached an unprecedented level, with human rights being severely violated.

He said Israel has put forward a plan to annex 82 percent of the West Bank, continued to expand settlements, connived at settler violence, and launched attacks against Lebanon and Syria, all of which constitute serious violations of international law and relevant UNHRC resolutions.

Jia stressed that humanitarian access must be restored, a durable ceasefire in Gaza must be achieved, settlement activities must be curbed, and the two-state solution must be implemented. He added that Israel should immediately withdraw from Lebanese and Syrian territories.

He said China will continue to firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people and work tirelessly to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)