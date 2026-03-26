Chinese FM calls on world to promote dialogue among parties to Mideast conflict

Xinhua) 10:48, March 26, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called on the international community to actively promote dialogue among the parties involved in the conflict in the Middle East.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the latter's request.

Abdelatty briefed Wang on his views on the development of the regional situation. Expressing that the Egyptian side is deeply concerned about the current situation, he said that if energy and power facilities are attacked and paralyzed, it will lead to chaos throughout the region.

To cool down the situation, the Egyptian side is communicating with all parties and actively promoting negotiations, he said.

Noting that Egypt and China are comprehensive strategic partners, Abdelatty said that Egypt is willing to maintain close coordination with China and jointly enhance diplomatic efforts to prevent the region and the world from falling into turmoil.

For his part, Wang said that both China and Egypt are responsible countries. They both oppose military operations without authorization from the UN Security Council, oppose attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, and do not approve of affecting the Gulf countries, Wang said.

The situation in the Middle East is changing rapidly, Wang said, citing that both the United States and Iran are signalling their readiness to negotiate. A glimmer of hope for peace has emerged, he said.

If this war continues, it will only bring more casualties and unnecessary losses, leading to further spillover of the situation, Wang said.

Stressing that as long as there is dialogue, there is hope for peace, Wang said that the actions of the Security Council should help ease the situation and promote dialogue, and help prevent the expansion of the war instead of giving a pass to the use of force.

Noting that China supports Egypt in continuing to play a mediating role in promoting the resumption of peace talks and the cessation of the war, Wang said that China is also willing to continue to make constructive efforts for this purpose.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)