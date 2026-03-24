China will not rest diplomatic mediation efforts in Middle East as long as conflict continues: special envoy

Xinhua) 09:31, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- As long as the conflict continues, China will not rest its diplomatic mediation efforts, said Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, on Monday.

Zhai told a news briefing that the Chinese people value the paramount importance of peace, and the foundation of China's policy on the Middle East is to promote reconciliation and peace.

Noting that the war has caused more than 21,000 casualties, Zhai said as the flames of war continue to rage across the Middle East, global trade and economy are coming under great strain.

"Once the Pandora's box is opened, it will do huge damage. More fighting will produce no winner, only immense suffering for the people of the region," he added.

Zhai said as a responsible major country and a sincere friend of regional countries, China will maintain close communication and coordination with the parties, help bring down tension, pave the way for a ceasefire, build bridges for restarting dialogue, and make unremitting efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)