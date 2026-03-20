Chinese FM says prolonged wars have no winners

Xinhua) 09:52, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that there are no winners in the prolonged wars, and a ceasefire and an end to the hostilities are the will of the people.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The two sides mainly exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.

Cooper expounded on Britain's view on the current situation in the Middle East, stating that in the face of an increasingly turbulent world, the British side hopes to maintain close communication with China, push for an early end to the war, resume diplomatic negotiations, and seek long-term solutions.

Wang elaborated on China's position, saying that the current conflict in the Middle East is escalating, and the war is expanding, which not only impacts regional peace and stability, but also directly affects international energy, finance, trade and shipping, undermining the common interests of all countries.

China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, resolve differences through equal dialogue, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Wang said.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Britain shoulder the responsibility of upholding international peace and security, he noted.

Both sides should enhance communication, remain committed to actions conducive to peace, and jointly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations, so as to prevent the international order from being further undermined and the foundations of world peace from being eroded, said the foreign minister.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-Britain relations and agreed that they should actively implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance exchanges, and continuously promote the long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Britain, thereby providing stability and certainty for a world fraught with changes and turmoil.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)