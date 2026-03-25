China to further play constructive role in promoting peace regarding war in Middle East

Xinhua) 16:28, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China will double down on playing a constructive role in promoting peace and an end to hostilities, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to a related query about the developments of the situation in the Middle East.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, adding China's diplomatic mediation efforts will not stop so long as the conflict rages on.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)