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China to further play constructive role in promoting peace regarding war in Middle East
(Xinhua) 16:28, March 25, 2026
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China will double down on playing a constructive role in promoting peace and an end to hostilities, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to a related query about the developments of the situation in the Middle East.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, adding China's diplomatic mediation efforts will not stop so long as the conflict rages on.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
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