Chinese FM urges Mideast countries to maintain calm, address disputes through dialogue

Xinhua) 10:37, March 26, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said China supports countries in the Middle East in maintaining calm and addressing disputes and differences through dialogue.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the appeal in a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the latter's request.

The right and wrong of the conflict in the Middle East are clear, and the international community should adopt an objective and impartial position, Wang said.

Noting that the conflict is now rapidly spilling over and spreading across the region, Wang said the top priority is to actively promote peace talks, seize opportunities for peace, and work toward de-escalation.

China supports countries in the region in remaining calm, and responding rationally to the current situation from a long-term perspective based on fundamental interests, Wang said.

China also supports Türkiye in playing a constructive role in promoting the resumption of negotiations, Wang added.

For his part, Fidan said that Türkiye and China are highly consistent in their positions regarding the current situation in the Middle East, and both countries oppose launching military attacks without authorization from the UN Security Council and oppose further escalation of the conflict.

China has always been committed to maintaining regional and world peace, and it is believed that China will continue to play an important role, he said.

Türkiye is willing to make joint efforts with China to promote a ceasefire and bring the world back to the right track of peaceful development, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on other regional issues.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)