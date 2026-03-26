Fukushima plant discharges over 55,000 tons of nuclear-contaminated wastewater in fiscal 2025

Xinhua) 09:12, March 26, 2026

This photo taken on March 6, 2023 shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futabacho, Futabagun of Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Japan's crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant has discharged 55,011 tons of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in fiscal 2025, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to TEPCO, the plant carried out seven rounds of discharge throughout fiscal 2025, which ran from April 2025 to March 2026. The wastewater dumped into the ocean contained approximately 16 trillion becquerels of radioactive tritium.

The company plans to carry out eight rounds of discharge in fiscal 2026, with a projected total volume of about 62,400 tons.

Despite widespread concerns and opposition from the international community, Japan unilaterally launched the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the plant into the ocean in August 2023. To date, a total of 18 rounds of discharge have been completed, with a cumulative volume of about 141,000 tons released into the sea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)