Over 10,000 Japanese rally in Tokyo to protest against PM's dangerous policies

Xinhua) 13:03, March 20, 2026

TOKYO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 10,000 Japanese people gathered in Tokyo Thursday night to protest against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's dangerous policy agenda, including attempts to revise the country's pacifist Constitution and deployment of long-range missiles.

Rallying outside the Second Members' Office Building of the House of Representatives, protesters held placards reading "No War" and "Oppose Constitutional Revision," calling for defending the pacifist Constitution and safeguarding peace.

Japan's Constitution, which took effect in 1947, is often referred to as the pacifist Constitution because Article 9 states that the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.

Takaichi and other right-wing politicians have long sought to amend Article 9. The prime minister's recent remarks reaffirming her commitment to constitutional revision have raised widespread concerns in the country.

Natsuki Mitomi, one of the protesters at the rally, told reporters that Article 9 has played an important role in keeping Japan out of war.

"It will remain essential for Japan in the future, and we cannot allow it to be taken away by Takaichi," he said.

Public concern has also grown over the Takaichi administration's recent moves to expand military capabilities.

Japan's Ministry of Defense recently transported a missile launcher and other equipment for the upgraded Type 12 surface-to-ship missile to a Ground Self-Defense Force camp in Kumamoto Prefecture without prior public explanation. The ministry said the system will be formally deployed at the base on March 31.

Another protester, identified as Ryoko, said she was alarmed by the move because Kumamoto is her relatives' hometown.

"It is very irresponsible for the government to deploy missiles without listening to residents or holding explanatory meetings," she said.

Also speaking to reporters, a protester surnamed Misawa criticized the move, saying it was very wrong to push forward with policies that could affect public safety without first providing adequate explanations to the public.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)