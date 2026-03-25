Intruder to Chinese embassy in Japan arrested, more information disclosed

Xinhua) 14:07, March 25, 2026

TOKYO, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese intruder who broke into the Embassy of China in Japan on Tuesday morning was arrested by the police later the same day, with more information about the case disclosed, according to local media.

The intruder has been identified as Kodai Murata, 23, a second lieutenant in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), stationed at Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, according to Kyodo News, citing Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. A second lieutenant is the lowest officer rank within the GSDF.

The suspect allegedly entered the premises of the Chinese embassy at around 9 a.m. local time, carrying a knife and shouting threatening words. He was initially detained by embassy staff and later arrested by police on suspicion of unlawful entry, the report said.

Japanese police described the incident as "very regrettable" and said round-the-clock security would be provided for the embassy compound.

The GSDF said it would cooperate fully with the police and deal with the case "strictly," proceeding "based on facts."

According to the Chinese embassy in Japan, a man claiming to be "an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces" forcibly broke into the embassy by climbing over a wall on Tuesday morning, threatening to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel.

The embassy has lodged solemn representations and a strong protest with the Japanese side, demanding that Japan provide a responsible explanation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)