Interview: China's technological advances critical to greater humanitarian impact, says ICRC official

Xinhua) 08:24, March 26, 2026

BOAO, Hainan, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's leadership role in technological innovation, especially in the fields of digital and energy transition, can increase the resilience of societies in the face of a crisis, said a senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday.

Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the ICRC, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference running from Tuesday to Friday in south China's Hainan Province.

China is playing an important role in advancing the global humanitarian cause, particularly at the intersection of technology and humanitarian work, Carbonnier said.

"Humanitarian crises often last decades, affecting generations," he noted. "We cannot wait for the end of a crisis to begin working on development." In this context, China's tech advances are helping bridge the gap between emergency relief and long-term development, enabling more efficient and scalable solutions.

"This is why we are partnering with Chinese counterparts to try to bring innovations to fruition for greater humanitarian impact," he told Xinhua, adding that such cooperation will continue with stakeholders attending the forum in Hainan.

The ICRC is deepening its engagement with Chinese research institutions to better harness emerging technologies while assessing their risks, Carbonnier added, citing a recent exchange with Tsinghua University in Beijing on how innovation could improve the effectiveness of humanitarian endeavors.

The high-ranking official also welcomed a growing international push to elevate respect for international humanitarian law as a political priority. The initiative, launched about a year and a half ago by China together with Brazil, France, Kazakhstan, Jordan and South Africa, has since drawn broad participation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)