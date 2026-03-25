Swiss president meets Chinese education minister on deepening cooperation

Xinhua) 13:08, March 25, 2026

BERN, Switzerland, March 24 (Xinhua) -- President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin met with visiting Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng on Monday in Bern, Switzerland.

Parmelin, also head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, said that last year, the two countries jointly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, with frequent exchanges in various fields.

Switzerland is willing to promote educational policy exchanges and pragmatic cooperation with China, guided by the spirit of openness, autonomy and innovation, Parmelin said.

For his part, Huai said his visit aimed to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. China is willing to take the 10th anniversary of the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership as an opportunity to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in areas such as talent cultivation, scientific research and innovation, and commercialization of research outcomes.

China also hopes to promote the establishment of cooperation mechanisms in basic education, teacher training, and AI-driven learning while enhancing exchanges between scholars and students to inject new impetus into the two countries' traditional friendship and their innovative cooperation, Huai added.

Also on Monday, the education authorities of the two countries held the sixth policy dialogue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)