In pics: Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 15:49, March 24, 2026

A data collector controls a humanoid robot to complete the grasping action at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members conduct training and data collection on a humanoid robot at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member conducts training and data collection on a humanoid robot at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members conduct training and data collection on humanoid robots at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member conducts training and data collection on a humanoid robot at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Humanoid robots undergo training and data collection at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member adjusts a humanoid robot at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A humanoid robot undergoes training and data collection at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members conduct training and data collection on a humanoid robot at the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. Located in the city's Laoshan District, the Qingdao Humanoid Robot Data Training Center is equipped with data collection scenarios for humanoid robots such as intelligent industrial manufacturing, smart home, and commercial services, providing support for related research and development of humanoid robots.

Data collectors here control robots to complete specific tasks like logistics sorting, supermarket restocking, kitchen operations, and component assembly. Through thousands of repetitions and trials, massive amounts of motion data are generated, endowing robots with a smarter "intelligent brain," and helping humanoid robots enter all walks of life to serve thousands of households. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)