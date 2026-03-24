Chinese company unveils humanoid robot powered by general action foundation model

Xinhua) 10:01, March 24, 2026

HANGZHOU, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Westlake Robotics, a Chinese robotics company, has revealed its humanoid robot Titan o1 empowered by the company's independently developed large model General Action Expert (GAE), which can imitate human movements in real time, without limitations of time and space.

Powered by this foundation model, multiple robots can perform the same tasks simultaneously under the operation of one person, the company said.

Demonstrating the technology in Hangzhou, an operator dressed in a motion capture suit waved, turned and kicked a ball, with Titan o1 mirroring every move in milliseconds.

From arm swing angle and torso rotation to step length and leg lift height during the kick, the rhythm of the robot's movements was highly synchronized with that of its operator.

"These movements were real-time responses to the operator's spontaneous actions," explained Professor Wang Donglin, founder of Westlake Robotics. According to Wang, regardless of who the operator is or how his movements change, Titan o1 is able to quickly adapt and keep up.

In the human body, the cerebellum is responsible for coordinating movement, maintaining balance, and ensuring precise, smooth motion. The GAE serves as the humanoid robot's powerful "general-purpose cerebellum," enabling it to instantly execute the most appropriate actions upon receiving a signal, no matter whether they have ever been performed before.

In addition, the GAE offers cross-embodiment capability, allowing this foundation model to be deployed on a wide range of robots with different structures and sizes, Westlake Robotics said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)